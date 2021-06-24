Washington Teran
Magnet

Adaptive Pulse - Illustration Set

Washington Teran
Magnet
Washington Teran for Magnet
Hire Us
  • Save
Adaptive Pulse - Illustration Set uiux branding web design illustrations
Adaptive Pulse - Illustration Set uiux branding web design illustrations
Download color palette
  1. Adaptive Pulse - Illustrations 2.jpg
  2. Adaptive Pulse - Illustrations.jpg

The client
Adaptive Pulse is an AI Customer Experience Platform based in Toronto Canada.
The challenge
Co-Founder Jennifer Huynh and her team felt that their own brand and website was vastly underselling their powerful offer — so Magnet Studio came onboard to help.

The solution
We completed a full rebrand for Adaptive Pulse, supported by a brand new website with an optimized user experience and Webflow integration.

The services
— Visual identity
— Brand guidelines
— UX research
— Website design
— Design system
— Webflow integration

Our Website |Instagram | Linkedin | Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Magnet
Magnet
We build digital experiences for the modern world.
Hire Us

More by Magnet

View profile
    • Like