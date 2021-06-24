Siddhant Siddharth

PlantCare App Onboarding Screen

PlantCare App Onboarding Screen ux minimal 10ddc app ui dailyui onboarding plant design uidesign
Super excited for my first dribble shot :)

This onboarding screen is about a concept for Plants management app ie PlantCare. I tried to incorporate useful features in welcome screen which will allow new users to get familiar with the app during first launch.

Day 1 (Design a walkthrough screen)
10 Days Design Challenge by https://instagram.com/ui.sia

