PlantCare App Onboarding Screen

Super excited for my first dribble shot :)
This onboarding screen is about a concept for Plants management app ie PlantCare. I tried to incorporate useful features in welcome screen which will allow new users to get familiar with the app during first launch.
Day 1 (Design a walkthrough screen)
10 Days Design Challenge by https://instagram.com/ui.sia