Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matthew Gallagher

Loki, variant

Matthew Gallagher
Matthew Gallagher
  • Save
Loki, variant tv marvel disney tom hiddleston loki
Download color palette

Continuing experimentation to achieve engraver's effect - lots of layers and channel operations for this one, but it is starting to get close to what I am trying to achieve.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Matthew Gallagher
Matthew Gallagher

More by Matthew Gallagher

View profile
    • Like