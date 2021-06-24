Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zain Arshad

Logo design for a decentralized Cryptocurrency Project

Zain Arshad
Zain Arshad
  • Save
Logo design for a decentralized Cryptocurrency Project design social media management logo branding graphic design
Download color palette

This crypto currency was cat themed and hence the logo speaks itself.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Zain Arshad
Zain Arshad

More by Zain Arshad

View profile
    • Like