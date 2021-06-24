Zain Arshad

Logo Design for a Construction Company

graphic design design branding logo
The client demanded a sleek and simple logo with a touch of construction or architectural service. The logo comprises of text as the company name and an arch representing roman architecture that has an immense importance in the construction industry.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
