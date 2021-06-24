Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jef

Nvidia Logo Redesign

Jef
Jef
  • Save
Nvidia Logo Redesign branding graphics cards redesign logo nvidia
Download color palette

I wanted to redesign the Nvidia logo without moving away from the current concept too much.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Jef
Jef

More by Jef

View profile
    • Like