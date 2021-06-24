Enes C.

Nvidia Rebrand Concept

Nvidia Rebrand Concept
When it comes to graphic cards, Nvidia is many people's choice. Since I don't find Nvidia's current logo design suitable, I thought about a simpler and more symmetric update.
Jun 24, 2021
