Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tahsin Nihan

Praxis für Psychotherapie | Amelie Matten

Tahsin Nihan
Tahsin Nihan
  • Save
Praxis für Psychotherapie | Amelie Matten logo branding graphic design inspiration logo designer unique logo logo ideas logo design
Download color palette

Praxis für Psychotherapie | Amelie Matten
Psychotherapy Logo
I created this logo for a psychotherapist based on Germany. She was looking for a meaningful logo. A psychotherapist tries her best to bring clarity to one's thought process. That's why I added a spiral. The spiral indicates a clear thought process. There is a balance of positive & negative space in the logo.

Need a logo?
Email me : Nihantahsin@gmail.com

Tahsin Nihan
Tahsin Nihan

More by Tahsin Nihan

View profile
    • Like