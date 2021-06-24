Praxis für Psychotherapie | Amelie Matten

Psychotherapy Logo

I created this logo for a psychotherapist based on Germany. She was looking for a meaningful logo. A psychotherapist tries her best to bring clarity to one's thought process. That's why I added a spiral. The spiral indicates a clear thought process. There is a balance of positive & negative space in the logo.

