Icon - Daily UI #5

Icon - Daily UI #5
I've been thinking about this design for some time. I wanted a perfect icon for my work and I think that this is the one.
The S symbol kinda represents my work, which is fast, unique and with quality. Also it is the first letter in my name so that's that :)
Hope you like it. And please tell me what you think it would be really helpful!
#dailyui

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
