Independence Day Fun with Sparklers Illustration

Getting in the 4th of July mood with a little doodle. This year is special because I will be meeting my new niece for the first time. I imagined her a little older for this illustration but I look forward to spending lots of 4th of July's together.
Created using Procreate on iPad. I had fun playing with the implied shapes of the shirts.