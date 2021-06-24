Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andreina Keller

Independence Day Fun with Sparklers Illustration

Andreina Keller
Andreina Keller
  • Save
Independence Day Fun with Sparklers Illustration independenceday character flatdesign flat procreate drawing design illustration
Download color palette

Getting in the 4th of July mood with a little doodle. This year is special because I will be meeting my new niece for the first time. I imagined her a little older for this illustration but I look forward to spending lots of 4th of July's together.

Created using Procreate on iPad. I had fun playing with the implied shapes of the shirts.

Andreina Keller
Andreina Keller

More by Andreina Keller

View profile
    • Like