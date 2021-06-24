Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Font Resources

Kaftus Display Serif Font

Font Resources
Font Resources
  • Save
Kaftus Display Serif Font display font stylish magazine fashion display advertising branding logo lettering typography typeface minimalist unique serif sans serif elegant modern classy fonts font
Download color palette

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️

Kaftus is a unique and stylish serif font. Kaftus is well-suited for advertising, branding, logotypes, packaging, titles, headlines and editorial design.

Font Resources
Font Resources
Fonts Collection

More by Font Resources

View profile
    • Like