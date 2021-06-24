Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anshika Khola

Jellies, Medusa of the Sea - UI Inspiration'01

Anshika Khola
Anshika Khola
  • Save
Jellies, Medusa of the Sea - UI Inspiration'01 jellyfishes userinterface ux ux design flat design animation ui ui design
Download color palette
  1. final_601fc46cea5805002fd776c0_582134.mp4
  2. Frame 1.png

This is series of daily inspiration I take from awesome designers and try to work on User Interface. This one is inspired by @Qclay

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Anshika Khola
Anshika Khola
Designing to Declutter

More by Anshika Khola

View profile
    • Like