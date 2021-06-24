Introducing the Church Social Graphic Bundle! A bundle of my best selling church social media graphics packs.

Upward Social Media Pack

Upward Social Media Pack 6 Designs in Square and Instagram Story Size Impress your Instagram followers with new stylish trendy Posts and Instagram stories! Bold bright yellow-green color and pictures will make them more dynamic and eye-catching! Perfect for promoting your products, services or events.

Fully editable Adobe Photoshop files.

Features:

2 Photoshop files, 6 unique designs 6 Instagram Posts 1080 x 1080 6 Instagram Stories 1080 x 1920 All elements are on the separate layers All images are included in the PSD files All fonts links included in PDF Organized and fully layered files Easily change image Fully editable colors Fully editable text

Zion Social Media Pack

Zion Social Media Pack gives your church a style boost with its trendy and contemporary look. It is optimized for Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest but thanks to square and horizontal templates you can use it in any social media platform including blogs.

Zion is prepared with a strong contemporary theme built for use for churches but you can use it for any field you need thanks to its high funcionality.

Requires Adobe Photoshop.

12 Square Templates Ideal for Instagram (2000x2000) 12 Horizontal Templates Ideal for Facebook (1920x1280) Free Fonts Used, Links Included in this description. Photos and Mockups are free used from Unsplash.com Fully Editable Elements. Highly Organized, Clearly Labelled Layers. Basic Knowledge of Photoshop Required.

Fonts Used:

TS Block - https://www.ffonts.net/TS-Block-Bold.font

Fractis - https://ifonts.xyz/fractis-typeface-collection-font.html

Feel free to interchange fonts if desired.

Sunday Survivor

Sunday Survivor is a social media pack aimed at helping churches do what they're called to do. Reach people. Social media plays a HUGE part in setting your church/ministry apart from the other churches/ministries in your area. That's why I've created this social media pack to combat the boring and mundane social media presence to a more upbeat, lively and thriving social media experience for those who are already following your social media accounts and those who have yet to follow it. This pack contains 12 unique designs poised for the effection social media communication of the church! In this pack, you get the 12 designs in both 1x1 square aspect ratio and horizontal formats. This pack is using 2 free fonts from Adobe Typekit, Google fonts, and Font Squirrel so it's totally safe to use. This pack is great to use on major social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. I hope this pack blesses you in some way as you use to it to reach people!

Fonts: Proxima Nova: https://typekit.com/fonts/proxima-nova

(Alternative to Proxima Nova) Montserrat: https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Montserrat

Reey: https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/reey