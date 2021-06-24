MoreHands: App section

Valentin Rios
Hi there! 👋

In 2020, MoreHands -a famous maid and errand-running service in Texas- wanted to get a new fresh, and clean look. Our collaboration began with a Brand Story Workshop, which later led to what we love the most: a Design Sprint.

The result? A whole new -user validated- messaging direction to aim at and new exciting features to add to their service.

At a second stage of collaboration, MoreHands ended up with a brand new website, a clear guide to write consistent copy, an attractive design, and beautiful illustrations created by our partners Esmile.

Wanna know how this magic happened? Read the MoreHands Case Study!

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
