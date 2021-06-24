MoreHands: App section

Hi there! 👋

In 2020, MoreHands -a famous maid and errand-running service in Texas- wanted to get a new fresh, and clean look. Our collaboration began with a Brand Story Workshop, which later led to what we love the most: a Design Sprint.

The result? A whole new -user validated- messaging direction to aim at and new exciting features to add to their service.

At a second stage of collaboration, MoreHands ended up with a brand new website, a clear guide to write consistent copy, an attractive design, and beautiful illustrations created by our partners Esmile.

Wanna know how this magic happened? Read the MoreHands Case Study!