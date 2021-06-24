Introducing UNTRDL a simple and easy to use brand presentation product!

This template is very easy to use and will make you look that much more professional while saving you time by not having to develop a presentation for each client.

Features

Completely editable AI file for your ease of use.

Modular. If you need to add onto this template for a larger presentation, you can do that.

Simplistic in it's design to focus on what is needed only.

If you need any help or have any questions please don't hesitate to get in contact and we'll do our best to help you out!

Font not included in pack

https://creativemarket.com/rodneytruittjr/6158174-UNTRDL-Simple-Brand-Presentation