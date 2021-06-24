Good for Sale
Pure Leaf Organics logo

Pure Leaf Organics logo elegant

logo, brand, branding, cup, leaves, natural, organic, nutrition, supplements, health, food, monogram, double meaning, ecological, bio, medical, center, dietary, elegant Monogram logo made of leaves

logo, brand, branding, cup, leaves, natural, organic, nutrition, supplements, health, food, monogram, double meaning, ecological, bio, medical, center, dietary, elegant Monogram logo made of leaves

Logo for the manufacturer of organic additives. As you can see, the logo looks spectacular on both dark and light corporate background. An elegant monogram of leaves gives a feeling of naturalness and health care.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Minimalism, idea, double meaning - strong brand!
