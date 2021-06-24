WAqar Ahmed

Night Camping near Lake

Night Camping near Lake design vector minimal flat graphic design illustration
Hi!
Here is my another illustration in figma tool.
I has worked on every single detail like fire shadow on ground, moonlight, shining stars and moonlight on lake. I wanted to add more realism in this illustration.
If you like my dedication in it
Press L F
Thank you

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
