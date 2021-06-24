Night Camping near Lake

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi!
Here is my another illustration in figma tool.
I has worked on every single detail like fire shadow on ground, moonlight, shining stars and moonlight on lake. I wanted to add more realism in this illustration.
If you like my dedication in it
Press L F
Thank you