John Lovato

New York Islanders NHL 2022-2023 Season Campaign

  1. main-header.jpg
  2. 1stnhlgoal - Copy.jpg
  3. 11behance.jpg
  4. 22Behance.jpg
  5. milestone - Copy.jpg
  6. profile.jpg
  7. hbd.jpg
  8. schedule.jpg

A personal project, showing a season campaign of the 2022-2023 NHL season for the New York Islanders. The idea behind it was "UNYIELDING" which has the same three letters as the Islanders when they abbreviate; "NYI".

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
