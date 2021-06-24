Cassidy Straub

Brand Guide

Cassidy Straub
Cassidy Straub
  • Save
Brand Guide color palette logo event planner wedding planner wedding floral florist brand guide brand branding
Download color palette

This is the shortened "dribbble friendly" brand guide for a rebranded florist/event planner.

Cassidy Straub
Cassidy Straub

More by Cassidy Straub

View profile
    • Like