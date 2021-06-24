Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
CRM Design

CRM Design ecommerce dashboard crm
CRM Design for Online Gift Shop. Canban-like grid system and main managers' metrics.

Every order has a number, total cost, date, number of products, buyer's name, assigned manager and a pack of tools.

~~~

If you have a similar project feel free to contact me: eelikov@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
