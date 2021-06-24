🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Bedlam - Instagram Post
iTVS approached me about creating a dynamic instagram post promoting their upcoming documentary on mental health. You can see the full case study and more designs HERE!
Let’s build something great together.
It’sWilder is agency you can trust, built to provide award-winning design on an affordable budget.
Contact - david@itswilder.com
Visit itswilder.com for more!