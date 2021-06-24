Good for Sale
Project: Social media management MedStore

Digital Marketing

Digital Marketing

MEDSTORE is a physical and online store dedicated to the sale of excellent quality medical supplies.

To achieve the objectives of our client we strengthened their presence in Social Networks, for this we resort to the creation of a Social Media Plan where we established the following objectives:

✅ Create, define and communicate the brand identity.

✅ Create a style line for Social Networks

✅ Plan and have the control over the Marketing and Advertising actions.
