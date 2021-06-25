Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Courtney Askew

True Crime Enamel Pin

Courtney Askew
Courtney Askew
Hire Me
  • Save
True Crime Enamel Pin murderino cookie skeleton patch pin enamel pin badge illustration
True Crime Enamel Pin murderino cookie skeleton patch pin enamel pin badge illustration
Download color palette
  1. pinMain.jpg
  2. pinBacking Card.jpg

True Crime Enamel Pin

Price
$10
Buy now
Available on Etsy
Good for sale
True Crime Enamel Pin

I created my first enamel pin! It's only fitting that it's true crime & dessert themed, two of my favorite things! I created this badge design back in December and I'm so excited to see it in tiny wearable form! Available now in my etsy shop 💀

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Courtney Askew
Courtney Askew
Designer, Dress Maker, Dungeon Explorer 🐉
Hire Me

More by Courtney Askew

View profile
    • Like