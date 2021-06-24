Poster for International AIDS day 2020

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Don't hide and come out.
Every year, December 1 is International AIDS Day.
Although it is 2020, people are still worried about the lack of proper information about AIDS, and they are spreading a lot of false information.
AIDS is now a fully controllable disease and safe enough to be classified as a chronic disease. Prevention and management can be done through PrEP, PEP, and other medications.
U=U, undetectable = Untransmittible. Positive living people can have sex without condoms when they are in undetectable status. Get your education and get rid of the stigma. And let's all think right.
🙌🏼Let's connect!
Personal portfolio website
🔗http://gray-crisp.com
LinkedIn profile
🔗http://linkedin.com/in/graycrisp
More graphic design works,
🔗http://instagram.com/graycrisp