Poster for International AIDS day 2020

Don't hide and come out.

Every year, December 1 is International AIDS Day.

Although it is 2020, people are still worried about the lack of proper information about AIDS, and they are spreading a lot of false information.

AIDS is now a fully controllable disease and safe enough to be classified as a chronic disease. Prevention and management can be done through PrEP, PEP, and other medications.

U=U, undetectable = Untransmittible. Positive living people can have sex without condoms when they are in undetectable status. Get your education and get rid of the stigma. And let's all think right.

