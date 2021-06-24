Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chuck Shin

Poster for International AIDS day 2020

Chuck Shin
Chuck Shin
Poster for International AIDS day 2020 grid grid design motion graphics visual design vancouver canada lgbtq typography poster figma ux ui typography logo branding vector illustration graphic design design
Don't hide and come out.

Every year, December 1 is International AIDS Day.

Although it is 2020, people are still worried about the lack of proper information about AIDS, and they are spreading a lot of false information.

AIDS is now a fully controllable disease and safe enough to be classified as a chronic disease. Prevention and management can be done through PrEP, PEP, and other medications.

U=U, undetectable = Untransmittible. Positive living people can have sex without condoms when they are in undetectable status. Get your education and get rid of the stigma. And let's all think right.

Chuck Shin
Chuck Shin

