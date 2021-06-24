Remembering Who You are! A emotional piece towards anyone but mostly females who constantly battle themselves to impress others to feel excepted in today's society instead of being the rose that they are, as no rose competes to be beautiful all roses are beautiful in there own way as they grow through dirt and thorns to be the beautifulest that they can possibly be! So stop changing yourself to fit in and be who you are and you'll be surprised by the real people who love you for who you really are.

(yes i understand the spelling mistake, however it was meant to be that way as it stands for the point of the matter she is forgetting herself)