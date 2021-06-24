Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Newton Crypto

Shapes

Newton Crypto
Newton Crypto
  • Save
Shapes
Shapes
Shapes
Download color palette
  1. Layer 1 copy 2.png
  2. Layer 2.png
  3. Layer 3.png

Playing with some shapes and textures for an upcoming editorial piece. Designer: Claire Lester

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Newton Crypto
Newton Crypto
Ideas, WIP and more from the Newton Design Team 🤘

More by Newton Crypto

View profile
    • Like