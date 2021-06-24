Vermillion Wolf

Darkside Of The Wall.

Darkside Of The Wall. wacky vibrant pop artist pop art pink floyd darkside of the moon customised colourful another brick in the wall
a mix of darkside of the moon and another brick in the wall by pink floyd
this was a piece i created for a friend of mine who's a huge fan of pink floyd as it was hes birthday coming up.

