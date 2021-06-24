THE SAMOSA SHOP - LOGO DESIGN

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Logo design commissioned by a local restaurant. The client requested a playful logo for use on packaging, signage, etc. As this was a startup restaurant, I had full creative freedom on the branding. With that being said, the client expressed their desire to incorporate the shape of a samosa somewhere in the logo as well as the use of a bright colour palette.
Tools used: Adobe Illustrator