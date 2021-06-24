Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Javin Wong

THE SAMOSA SHOP - LOGO DESIGN

THE SAMOSA SHOP - LOGO DESIGN typography vector branding logo illustration design
Logo design commissioned by a local restaurant. The client requested a playful logo for use on packaging, signage, etc. As this was a startup restaurant, I had full creative freedom on the branding. With that being said, the client expressed their desire to incorporate the shape of a samosa somewhere in the logo as well as the use of a bright colour palette.
Tools used: Adobe Illustrator

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
