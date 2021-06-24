David Salmon

Daily UI - #063 - Best of 2015

David Salmon
David Salmon
  • Save
Daily UI - #063 - Best of 2015 dailyui
Download color palette

Very odd challenge today, but I made a tinder-style card layout that would allow you to quick swipe through a curated list of photos from previous years to share on other social platforms.

Font is Futura.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
David Salmon
David Salmon

More by David Salmon

View profile
    • Like