Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Angga Aditiya Putra

Landing Page Redesign - Giant Bicycles

Angga Aditiya Putra
Angga Aditiya Putra
  • Save
Landing Page Redesign - Giant Bicycles giant bicycles landing page redesign
Download color palette

Hi, guys!
Today I want to share with you my re-design concept for Giant Bicycles Website.
I hope you like it!

Stay tune for more! ⚡️

Press "L" if you love it and feel free to give me some feedback, Have a great day!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Angga Aditiya Putra
Angga Aditiya Putra

More by Angga Aditiya Putra

View profile
    • Like