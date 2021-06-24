hessam khoobkar

Alternative colors in light theme for custom select element.

hessam khoobkar
hessam khoobkar
  • Save
Alternative colors in light theme for custom select element. ui front-end dashboard admin panel admin dashboard webapp app
Download color palette

One thought at a time.
One task at a time.
One day at a time.
.
Continuing with custom select element. Alt colors.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
hessam khoobkar
hessam khoobkar

More by hessam khoobkar

View profile
    • Like