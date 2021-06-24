🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey Dribbble!
I wanted to share a product page I designed recently, as my first shot.
One of our assignments in the UI course was to design a user interface with the wireframe given to us.
I designed this as a GSM service provider's shopping app, and therefore I added "contact options" and "nearby stores" sections.
Never hesitate to give me your feedback ❤️
Hope you enjoy it 🥳