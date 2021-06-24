Web design- Power BI

Day 004 of my daily UI challenge.

To be very honest it can become very overwhelming joggling between architecture and UI/UX but it's the path I've chosen and *multitasking* is the keyword of every architect.

Notice how the elements flow with each other giving themselves space to breathe and be heard. Lol. You probably done understand what I'm saying but. I did that.

Design is all I do.

