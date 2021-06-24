Web design- Power BI

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Day 004 of my daily UI challenge.
To be very honest it can become very overwhelming joggling between architecture and UI/UX but it's the path I've chosen and *multitasking* is the keyword of every architect.
Notice how the elements flow with each other giving themselves space to breathe and be heard. Lol. You probably done understand what I'm saying but. I did that.
Like, Share, comment and show some love as always.
Design is all I do.
#ui #ux #design #dashboad #architect #ux designer #ingressiveforgood #thezuriteam #sketch #webdesign #powerbi #visualstudioonline