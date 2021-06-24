Jackie Kao

Unfold Icon Set

Unfold Icon Set minimal agriculture tech vertical farming icon design ux ui iconography icon set icons branding
Unfold is amplifying the capability of vertical farming to delight and fully feed people from “seed to table.”

I created a new iconography style and website that's currently in the works. Can't wait to share more!

