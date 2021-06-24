Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maiadah

Paper cutting

Maiadah
Maiadah
  • Save
Paper cutting design illustration paper cut paper art paper cutting paper handmade
Download color palette

Some shapes I made before and rephotographed them.

Check the full project on behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/54518807/Paper-Cutting

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Maiadah
Maiadah

More by Maiadah

View profile
    • Like