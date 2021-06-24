Adesewa

Account Settings for mobile

Account Settings for mobile logo ui ux userinterface uidesign
Download color palette

Day 7 of the #dailyui challenge is to design settings for something. I decided to design the settings page for a social communication app where people can find and connect with people who share similar interests.
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
