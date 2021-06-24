Sam Checa

Web Design System

Web Design System branding logo web ux designsystem system graphic design saas b2b
Hi there folks!
Sharing the fine work that went into Housing Base.

We created a comprehensive web design system tackling colors, typography, spacing, grids, photography, modules, iconography, components, etc.

The services
— Visual identity
— Brand guidelines
 — UX research
— Website design
— Design system
— Webflow integration

✅ We are available for new projects. Just write me a line.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Focusing on building impactful products⤵

