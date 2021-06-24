🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey Dribblers..
I want to share a Contact Book App Concept.
"I try and explore a simple contact book app"
Let me know what you guys are think..!
Kindly comment below yours thoughts and ideas of this Interface design.
Stay tuned for more designs...
✉️ Have a project idea? Let's talk, I'm available for new projects !
Mailed me !
nareshdark2207@gmail.com