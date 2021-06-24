Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kill Joys pt. I

Kill Joys pt. I series church jesus sin teaching sermon design typography tn illustration
Working on some type for a new series and this one was a little too playful with the thick letters and rounded edges. But I still dig it so I posted it haha.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Senior Graphic Designer for the University of Tennessee
