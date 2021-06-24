Annual Report Template

💟💟 Download Link 💟 💟

🧿✅ Get UNLIMITED Templates! ✅🧿



Exeelo – Annual Report are 28 Pages,both of A4 and Letter size. Clean Bold shapes, and cropped placeholder for photos.It has all the features you’d expect in a professional brochure template, from placeholders, to text styles, customizable infographics, and easy to edit master pages. Available in two different sizes A4 and US Letter.