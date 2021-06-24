Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pragati Srivastava

Colot Header Concept

Colot Header Concept dark theme header collaboration ux vector typography minimal design u branding
Presenting a sneak of COLOT : Collaborating the Lot.
A concept where we help you plan, design and build your product.

What do you think? Press "L" if you like it.
Feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
