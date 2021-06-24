Whatsapp icon for macOS Big Sur

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Since I wasn't able to find a proper Whatsapp icon for Big Sur, I took it upon myself to create one based on the new Big Sur Messages icon.
Want to use it yourself?
Download the icon and set the icon. Go to your Applications folder and select Twitter. Hit CMD+I and drop my icon on the icon in the upper left corner. Enter your credentials and boom, you’re done. You’ll have to repeat these steps after each app update.