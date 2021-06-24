Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Whatsapp icon for macOS Big Sur

Whatsapp icon for macOS Big Sur replacement icon design logo macos icon replacement whatsapp icon big sur macos
Since I wasn't able to find a proper Whatsapp icon for Big Sur, I took it upon myself to create one based on the new Big Sur Messages icon.

Want to use it yourself?
Download the icon and set the icon. Go to your Applications folder and select Twitter. Hit CMD+I and drop my icon on the icon in the upper left corner. Enter your credentials and boom, you’re done. You’ll have to repeat these steps after each app update.

Whatsapp macOS BigSur.icns
1000 KB
Download
