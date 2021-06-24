Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Big Sur Whatsapp Icon

Big Sur Whatsapp Icon whatsapp icon big sur macos
Since I wasn't able to find a proper Whatsapp icon for Big Sur, I took it upon myself to create one based on the new Big Sur Messages icon.

Here's the PNG if you want to use the icon yourself:
https://bit.ly/3xMbPyb (It's a file on Dropbox)

Instructions for applying this icon:
- Open the PNG file in Preview.app, select the image and hit ⌘+C
- Go to the applications folder, look for Whatsapp and hit ⌘+I
- Then select the icon in the upper left corner
- Hit ⌘+V and enter your password in the security dialog that appears
- Enjoy having a consistent looking Whatsapp icon in your dock :)

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
    • Like