Big Sur Whatsapp Icon

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Since I wasn't able to find a proper Whatsapp icon for Big Sur, I took it upon myself to create one based on the new Big Sur Messages icon.
Here's the PNG if you want to use the icon yourself:
https://bit.ly/3xMbPyb (It's a file on Dropbox)
Instructions for applying this icon:
- Open the PNG file in Preview.app, select the image and hit ⌘+C
- Go to the applications folder, look for Whatsapp and hit ⌘+I
- Then select the icon in the upper left corner
- Hit ⌘+V and enter your password in the security dialog that appears
- Enjoy having a consistent looking Whatsapp icon in your dock :)