Big Sur Whatsapp Icon

Since I wasn't able to find a proper Whatsapp icon for Big Sur, I took it upon myself to create one based on the new Big Sur Messages icon.

Here's the PNG if you want to use the icon yourself:

https://bit.ly/3xMbPyb (It's a file on Dropbox)

Instructions for applying this icon:

- Open the PNG file in Preview.app, select the image and hit ⌘+C

- Go to the applications folder, look for Whatsapp and hit ⌘+I

- Then select the icon in the upper left corner

- Hit ⌘+V and enter your password in the security dialog that appears

- Enjoy having a consistent looking Whatsapp icon in your dock :)