Kiran Francis Sebastian

Onboarding screen - Mental health app

Kiran Francis Sebastian
Kiran Francis Sebastian
  • Save
Onboarding screen - Mental health app uxdesigner mentalhealth wellness healthapp mobileapp uidesigner uxdesign uiux uidesign
Download color palette

UI design for onboarding screen for a mental health app
Added some animation to give the screen a cool effect

Kiran Francis Sebastian
Kiran Francis Sebastian

More by Kiran Francis Sebastian

View profile
    • Like