Meikel P.

Lost Impact - Logo

Meikel P.
Meikel P.
Lost Impact - Logo graphic design branding music logo
This logo is created for my deejay and artist friend "Lost Impact"
check him out: https://soundcloud.com/lostimpact

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Meikel P.
Meikel P.

