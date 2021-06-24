Galeano & Wilches Consultants

Challenge

The Galeano & Wilches team presented us with a challenge that invited us to get out of our comfort zone, create the branding for a firm focused on the Risk Management of Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing (Sarlaft) a client profile new to us, which challenges us to immerse ourselves in the world of consulting, government relations and the graphic limits of this industry.

Process

For several weeks we investigated in depth the national and international references of the SARLAFT specialist consultancies, reviewing their visual language, their tones of voice and interactions with their clients. After establishing the most relevant characteristics for the audience, thanks to a round of interviews, we generated a set of that helped us establish the guidelines for the visual language.

Solution

We develop an elegant visual language from a color palette that inspires professionalism and also closeness. Its central element is the logo icon composed of the first letter of the surnames of both founders, an element that due to its simplicity can be used in different sizes at all customer touchpoints

Result

The clear and forceful visual language that was developed allowed Galeano & Wilches to enter its market obtaining good results in a short time. Most of its competitors had a visual communication that, although it achieve to express professionalism, fell short in inspiring trust and closeness, something that its clients remarked in testimonies collected to validate the impact of the project.