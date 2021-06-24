🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello dribblers!
Today I want to share with you guys some high-fi pages I've been working on lately for Colossi Games website 😊
Also check out my behance case: https://www.behance.net/gallery/117403779/Colossi-Games
Do not forget to comment and to like. Give me your valuable feedback, which really does mean.
Stay tuned for further shots. Show me a little love! Press "L"