Rekord Collective - Mobile App Design

Concept was an app for curating your music collection on your phone. App could be monetized through selling music, advertisements and collecting data on music purchases of users. Went for a modernized retro style to appeal to both those who have been collecting records since the beginning and keeping the look fresh enough for all the newbies as well. Interface was meant to be as clean as possible while letting album artwork shine.