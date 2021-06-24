Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Naresh

Contact Book App

Naresh
Naresh
  • Save
Contact Book App contactui appui flat vector ux simple curved flatdesign mobileui mobile minimalist cleanui branding ui design phonebook contact book contact card app
Download color palette

Hey Dribblers..

Here another new shot. I want to share a Contact Book App Concept.

"I try and explore a simple contact book app"

Let me know what you guys are think..!

Kindly comment below yours thoughts and ideas of this Interface design.

Stay tuned for more designs...

✉️ Have a project idea? Let's talk, I'm available for new projects !

Mailed me !
nareshdark2207@gmail.com

Naresh
Naresh

More by Naresh

View profile
    • Like