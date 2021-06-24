Challenge

The challenge was to turn the brand around since its visual language was outdated and did not communicate the desired messages correctly. Our job consisted of giving a new life to the brand by generating a unique and easily recognizable visual language that would allow Consuelo Castro Spa to attract new customers and strengthen its relationship with its loyal users.

Process

Entering the world of well-being allow us to have the necessary tools to develop the different visual elements that would make up the universe of the Consuelo Castro brand. For several weeks we visited some local competitors and carefully observed international references as well as trends in this market to have a solid base when starting our process.

Solution

At a strategic level we aim to revolutionize the category with small centers in key points of the city where people can create a wellness community having access to high quality products and services without the high prices of the category in some neighborhoods.

On a visual level we develop a language that speaks of the benefits of personal care, of the peace that can be found through the services offered by Consuelo Castro Spa, with an iconography, color palette and tone of voice that aims to transmit calmness and the idea of being in a sacred space where everything is left behind.

With little online presence at the time of starting the process, we promoted its foray into the digital world by creating a strategy for Instagram through which the brand could communicate with its audience in a clear and convincing way. We develop some templates for the publications and stories that, in addition to maintaining visual coherence with the other touchpoints, allow Consuelo Castro Spa to generate remembrance among its audience.

Result

Consuelo Castro Spa now has a visual language that truly reflects its spirit. A language that transmits peace and well-being at each touchpoint and allows the brand to communicate the philosophy of the importance that physical and mental well-being has, through its products and services